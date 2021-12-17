Grandmother dead, 9-year-old safe after alleged shooting, abduction involving non-custodial father

Police responded to a shots fired call in the city of Oregon Thursday night where they found a 66-year-old woman dead.

A little girl is safe after she was allegedly abducted and her grandmother fatally shot in the city of Oregon.

Police responded to a shots fired call on the 3100 block of Hazelton Drive at around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers found Johanna Crawford, 66, dead in the living room with a gunshot wound.

The suspect, later identified by police as Malcom Fisher, 31, then allegedly took his daughter from her bedroom and fled to a location somewhere in Toledo.

Fisher is the girl's non-custodial father. Crawford was given custody of his 9-year-old daughter.

The girl was recovered by police and was not found to have any injuries.

Fisher was arrested and booked into the Lucas County Jail on charges of aggravated murder and abduction.

He is being held without bond pending arraignment in Oregon Municipal Court on Friday.

The case remains under investigation.