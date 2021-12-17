Schools in NW Ohio, SE Michigan respond to viral TikTok post threatening school shootings, bombing

The Department of Homeland Security addressed the rumors on Twitter, noting it has no information that indicates a specific, credible threat against schools.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A TikTok challenge aimed at closing schools across the country Friday with threats of bombings or shootings is causing concern.

Districts in states like Arizona, Connecticut and Illinois have bolstered security in response. However, according to the Associated Press, no law enforcement agencies have determined these threats to be credible.

Friday morning, the Department of Homeland Security addressed the viral challenge, noting that so far, it has no information that indicates a specific, credible threat to schools.

DHS is aware of public reporting that suggests possible threats to schools on December 17, 2021. DHS does not have any information indicating any specific, credible threats to schools but recommends communities remain alert. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 17, 2021

However, the tweet did ask communities to stay alert.

Schools in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan have been quick to respond to the rumors. Here's what school leaders in some of the region's districts had to say to parents and students Friday morning.

BOWLING GREEN CITY SCHOOLS

The Bowling Green Police Division shared this post on Facebook — a letter from the Bowling Green Superintendent Francis Scruci:

"Dear parents, guardians, staff, and students,

It has been brought to our attention that there are two TikTok challenges which are causing alarm to schools and school administrators. They are first, tomorrow is National Shoot You at School Day and the second is use your cell phone as a gun.

We are working closely with the Bowling Green Police Department and there will be an added police presence in our schools tomorrow.

As I stated earlier this school year, please have conversations with your student(s) in regards to them not participating in any of these challenges as we WILL take this as zero tolerance and will expel anyone taking part. Threats to school in any form will be taken as seriously as possible as we want our students and staff to feel safe in our school environment.

It saddens me to have to send these types of emails to you. We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our school family and will not compromise those values. Thanks for your understanding and continued support.

Sincerely,

Superintendent Francis Scruci"

PATRICK HENRY LOCAL SCHOOLS

The Deshler Police Department announced on Facebook Thursday night that they would provide extra officers to Patrick Henry High School in an effort to keep kids safe. The post reads:

"The Police Department is aware of the December 17th Tik Tok challenge. We would like to assure the parents of the students at Patrick Henry, and our community, that we are working in conjunction with the school to keep the students as safe as possible! We will have extra officers in the building tomorrow December 17th 2021!"

TECUMSEH PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Tecumseh Public Schools sent the following note to parents, encouraging them to remind their children not to spread social media rumors and to express concerns to a trusted adult:

"TPS Families,

School leaders across the nation have learned of a TikTok threat that has been rumored to be American School Shooting Day tomorrow. Of course this threat has grown in number and spread over the last several hours. While there have been no known specific threats to any TPS building, we have of course alerted our building principals and our local law enforcement to monitor these social media comments.

Over the last several weeks we have been working diligently to make sure that students are watching what they are saying at school and on social media while reinforcing serious consequences of these actions. While this appears to be another situation where social media continues to spin concerns out of control, we continue to remain on heightened guard, today, tomorrow, and every day when it comes to student safety.

Please remind your children to not spread social media rumors and to also express any concerns immediately to you as an adult, to a school employee, or to call 911 if there is an imminent threat that needs to be addressed.

Thanks for your continued support to keep our schools safe and open.

Rick Hilderley - Superintendent"

School leaders across the nation have learned of a TikTok threat that has been rumored to be American School Shooting... Posted by Tecumseh Public Schools on Friday, December 17, 2021

MONROE COUNTY

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a press release that additional law enforcement would be available for schools in the county. However, he said that no specific threats have been made so far to area districts.

The press release states:

"Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough would like to make the public aware of information circulating on the internet and throughout media sites regarding a national threat to all U.S. schools for Friday, December 17, 2021.

The information refers to an event described as "American School Shooting Day", which suggests the possibility of a nationwide event involving school shootings or bomb threats.

Although the Monroe County Sheriff's Office has not received any specific threats targeting Monroe County School Districts, it is important that citizens and children be aware and remain vigilant and cautious.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has not acquired any evidence that would deem these threats as credible in our area. The safety of our schools, children and citizens remain a priority, therefore on Friday, December 17, 2021, deputy sheriffs' and additional law enforcement resources will be available at each school district to provide added security patrols.

Sheriff Goodnough reminds the public to immediately report any information or suspicious activity to law enforcement."