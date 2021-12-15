Woman with children in the backseat exchanges gunfire with police in Battle Creek

The officers and the children were uninjured in the incident. The woman has been detained and is being treated for a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An officer-involved shooting injured one in Battle Creek on Wednesday afternoon, the Police Department says.

Two Battle Creek officers were responding to the area of College and W. Emmett Street around 12:25 p.m. for a court-ordered mental health pick-up. The 40-year-old Battle Creek woman was sitting in parked car when they arrived.

Police say when the officers attempted to detain her, the woman waved a handgun and fired at them inside the car.

Officers exchanged gunfire with her until she drove away. Two children, aged 9 and 10, were in the car during the shootout.

The woman and children were soon located near Garfield Avenue and Harvard Street.

The woman was arrested and is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her shoulder. The officers involved were not injured and were able to recover her firearm, police say.

The children were also uninjured, and are currently in the care of Child Protective Services.

The two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is protocol. Michigan State Police are now investigating.