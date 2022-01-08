Juvenile shot in chest in Adrian, Michigan Sunday morning

Two suspects are currently in police custody.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Police in Adrian, Michigan responded to reports of shots fired near West Maumee Street and North Madison Street.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene and learned a juvenile had been shot in the chest and transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, where they currently remain under care.

Police were able to quickly identify suspect names and locations. They were taken into custody without any incidents. Adrian Police were assisted by the Lenawee County Sherriff's Office, Michigan State Police and Madison Township Police Department.

Per a press release from the Adrian Police Department, the names of the suspects are being withheld pending arraignment in Lenawee district court. As the victim is a juvenile, their name will not be released.

The Adrian Police Department asks anyone who has information regarding this crime to contact the department via email at apdtips@adrianmi.gov, or call Detective Sergeant Leslie Keane at 517-264-4808.

