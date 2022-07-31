Early Sunday shooting in central Toledo leaves one dead, one injured

28-year-old Catherine Craig was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police responded around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning to reports from a shot spotter of shots being fired on North Detroit and Council Street.

Officers arrived to the scene and found the victim, Catherine Craig, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Craig was treated at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

Police say that it appears that the victim's car was shot into while it was traveling northbound on North Detroit.

A second victim, Dyamond Brown, 21, was also shot while inside the victim's vehicle. Brown was transported and treated at a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Several bullet casings were found at the scene. The shot spotter picked up at least 15 rounds.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.