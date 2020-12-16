2 convenience stores robbed overnight in west Toledo

The robberies happened within a short time of each other. Detectives are not sure if the two incidents are related yet, but said there are similarities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two convenience stores were robbed in the early hours of Dec. 16 in west Toledo.

At around 1 a.m., a male suspect entered the 7-Eleven on Upton at Berdan. He made off on foot after robbing the store, according to police on the scene. He did not show a weapon and the clerk was not hurt in the incident. It's unclear what the suspect got away with.

A short time later and under a mile and a half away, the Circle K on Berdan at Haverhill was robbed. Officers told our crew on the scene that a male suspect came into the store armed with a knife and robbed two clerks. The suspect attempted to conceal his identity while he was robbing the store.

No one was hurt and at this time, it's not known how much money the suspect in the Circle K robbery got away with.

Toledo police detectives told WTOL that both robberies were similar. They are reviewing video and investigating if the two incidents were connected.