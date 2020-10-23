TPD, FBI investigating robbery at Huntington Bank on west Lakey Road

According to Toledo Police, the suspect entered the bank around 4:42 p.m. and demanded cash. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at local bank Thursday.

Police say the Huntington Bank located on west Laskey Road was robbed by an armed and uknown man.

According to Toledo Police, the man entered bank around 4:42 p.m. and demanded cash. He had a black semi-automatic handgun.

He then fled scene with an unknown amount of money in a dark Dodge Ram Crew Cab.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium-complexion, between 30 and 40 years old, with a medium-build around 6 foot.

He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, glasses, dark mask, orange ball cap, blue/purple gloves, black and white tennis shoes and a black draw-string bag with white lettering.