TPD asks for your help identifying suspect in Secor Rd. bank robbery

Police say on Dec. 4 around 6 p.m., a male suspect robbed a PNC Bank on Secor Rd. The suspect remains at large.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed the PNC Bank on the 3200 block of Secor Road on Dec. 4.

According to police, an unknown male entered the bank around 6 p.m. and presented a note. He fled with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, between the age of 25 and 35, between 6'1'' and 6'3'' and with a stocky build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, an orange and yellow safety vest, gloves and dark tennis shoes.

The Toledo Police Department and FBI personnel have opened an investigation into the incident.

Anyone who may have more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.