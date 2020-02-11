TPD investigates armed robbery at south Toledo gas station

An unknown male entered the True North gas station on South Reynolds Rd. with a gun and demanded money from the register early Sunday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after the True North gas station on the 2200 block of South Reynolds Rd. was robbed early Sunday morning.

According to a police report, just before 2 a.m., an unknown male with a black handgun entered the store and demanded the clerk to give him money from the register.

The suspect fled the scene on foot heading east with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.