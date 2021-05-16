4 people shot in 2 shootings at south Toledo bars overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio — Four people were injured in shootings at two south Toledo bars early Sunday morning.
Toledo police arrived at Spotlight Lounge on South Reynolds Road at 1:20 a.m. and then at D'Icon Spirits and Grille on Airport Highway at 1:50 a.m.
At Spotlight Lounge, one person was taken to an unknown hospital in a private vehicle.
Three people were shot at D'Icon with one victim transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center and two taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.
Conditions for the victims were not immediately available.
Police haven't said what led up to either of the shootings and there was no word yet on possible suspects.
Gun violence has previously been reported at Spotlight Lounge, with a 24-year-old man injured after a shooting in the parking lot there in early April and when an off-duty sheriff's deputy and another man were shot and injured in the parking lot in January 2020.