4 people shot in 2 shootings at south Toledo bars overnight

Police were called to Spotlight Lounge and D'Icon Spirits and Grille within the span of a half hour.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Four people were injured in shootings at two south Toledo bars early Sunday morning.

Toledo police arrived at Spotlight Lounge on South Reynolds Road at 1:20 a.m. and then at D'Icon Spirits and Grille on Airport Highway at 1:50 a.m.

At Spotlight Lounge, one person was taken to an unknown hospital in a private vehicle.

Three people were shot at D'Icon with one victim transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center and two taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center.

Conditions for the victims were not immediately available.

Police haven't said what led up to either of the shootings and there was no word yet on possible suspects.