TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men, one of them a Lucas County Sheriff's deputy, were shot at a south Toledo bar on Monday.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Spotlight Bar around 2:20 a.m.

According to the police report, Richard Gaines was in an argument with an unknown suspect when the suspect began shooting and shot Gaines in the thigh.

Robert Cambell, an off-duty sheriff's deputy, was walking to his car when the shooting happened and was also shot in the arm.

Police say Gaines was taken to the hospital by an unknown driver and Cambell was taken to the hospital by his cousin.

The shooting is under investigation.