The Lucas County Coroner's Office says Tashaun Moore died of multiple gunshot wounds.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 32-year-old man is dead after being shot, according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Tashaun Moore died from multiple gunshot wounds according to an autopsy done on Saturday.

Moore was pronounced dead at 7:40 p.m. on Friday after being taken to the hospital.

Moore’s death is the 57th homicide in the city of Toledo this year.