One person in hospital after shooting in central Toledo

Shooting occurred on the 800 block of Oakwood Ave

TOLEDO, Ohio — Saturday morning one person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in central Toledo.

Toledo Police Department is searching the grounds on the 800 block of Oakwood Ave where the shooting occurred. Police tape is found surrounding a vehicle on the premises.

According to police, the person shot pulled up in the vehicle that is now taped off and an unknown number of people shot at them.

The condition of the person hospitalized is unknown.