Police say the man was shot inside a home on Berkeley near Berdan Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man taken to the hospital after being shot at a house in west Toledo on Sunday evening.

Toledo police say a 29-year-old man was shot inside a house on Berkley near Berdan Ave. around 9 p.m.

Police say the man was in serious but stable condition.

There’s no word on what led to the shooting but police say it was not a domestic situation.

The identity of the victim remains unknown at this time.