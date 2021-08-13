Toledo woman in disbelief after winning St. Jude Dream Home

Carol Shipp thought the call letting her know she had won the St. Jude Dream Home wasn't real.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Tucked inside a new home in a quiet subdivision... life-changing news for one retiree.

"Carol, have you heard yet? You are the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!"

"You are kidding me!" Carol Shipp said.

In the virtual era, Shipp wasn't able to walk the halls of her new quarters, so with the help of an iPad, Mike White with Buckeye Real Estate Group carried her and her disbelief through the rooms he and his team built.

"I thought it was a scam on the phone, I get a lot of those crazy calls," Shipp said, regarding the news from WTOL 11 Chief Meteorologist and St. Jude ambassador, Chris Vickers.

Standing in her new master bedroom, Shipp learned this is very much real.

Shipp has been a long-time supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and reserved one ticket for this year's giveaway.

Her one in 16,000 chance helping to raise a record-breaking $1.6 million dollars for the children's hospital.

"My friend called me and she started screaming and she told me I won and I told her she's mistaken," Shipp said.

In an era of robocalls, a lot of things can feel unreal over the phone, but for Shipp, this home is her new reality.

At St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, four families will not have to worry about a hospital bill due to the very real generosity of northwest Ohio.