PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Today is the day you've all been waiting for: it's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Day!

If you bought a ticket, you could be the winner of the beautiful dream home located in Perrysburg and built by Buckeye Real Estate Group.

The new Coventry Pointe subdivision is just minutes from Levis Commons, I-75 and I-475, a short walk from Perrysburg High School, and a few minutes walk from Rivercrest Park. This subdivision is located off Fort Meigs Road, just north of Five Point Road.

The St. Jude Dream Home, 1009 Stoneleigh Road, has an estimated value of $390,000.

House features:

4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths

Estimated 2,552 square feet

2-story Foyer

Full stone front exterior

First-floor office

Mudroom with custom built-in lockers

Bosch built-in coffee maker

Custom tiled shower in master bath

Second-floor laundry

2-story family room w/ full stone fireplace

Full basement

Extra garage storage

In addition to the Dream Home, we're giving away lots of other prizes today, too!

The winner of the $10,000 La-Z-Boy shopping spree will be announced around 9:25 a.m. during the WTOL 11 Your Day show - be sure to tune in!

And that's not all - the winner of the brand new Honda Civic from Jim White Honda will be announced at 5:45 p.m. during the WTOL 11 5 p.m. newscast!

Other prizes up for grabs are a $5,000 Visa Gift Card courtesy of NFM Lending!

Then the grand prize of the dream home will be drawn during the WTOL 11 6 p.m. newscast! Keep you channel set to WTOL 11 because you won't want to miss anything!

Winning awesome prizes like these is great, but the real prize is knowing you helped raise $1.6 million dollars to the children of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and their families.

Because of your generosity, Danny Thomas' dream and St. Jude's mission can come true: to make sure every family receives care at no cost to them, as well as furthering life-changing cancer research!