Buckeye Real Estate Group hosting open houses for St. Jude Dream Home

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — You will soon have the chance to see the St. Jude Dream Home for yourself.

Buckeye Real Estate Group is hosting open houses featuring the St. Jude Dream Home in Perrysburg starting Saturday, July 17. The home, which will be given away Aug. 12, is located at 1009 Stoneleigh Rd. in the Coventry Pointe subdivision.

Open houses will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays:

Saturday, July 17

Sunday, July 18

Saturday, July 24

Sunday, July 25

Saturday, July 31

Sunday, Aug. 1

Saturday, Aug. 7

Sunday, Aug. 8

People who visit the home during an open house will be eligible to win a $10,000 La-Z-Boy gift card.