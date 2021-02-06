Buckeye Real Estate Group hosting open houses for St. Jude Dream Home

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — You will soon have the chance to see the St. Jude Dream Home for yourself.
Buckeye Real Estate Group is hosting open houses featuring the St. Jude Dream Home in Perrysburg starting Saturday, July 17. The home, which will be given away Aug. 12, is located at 1009 Stoneleigh Rd. in the Coventry Pointe subdivision.
Open houses will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays:
- Saturday, July 17
- Sunday, July 18
- Saturday, July 24
- Sunday, July 25
- Saturday, July 31
- Sunday, Aug. 1
- Saturday, Aug. 7
- Sunday, Aug. 8
People who visit the home during an open house will be eligible to win a $10,000 La-Z-Boy gift card.
Tickets to win the home sold out earlier this month. $1.6 million was raised for St. Jude.