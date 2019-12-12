TOLEDO, Ohio — This holiday season, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is giving you the chance to give a gift that gives and gives and gives.

The "This Shirt Saves Lives" campaign gives you the chance to support the mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. Celebrities worldwide - including our very own WTOL personnel - show their support for this cause, and you can too, with a pledge to St. Jude and the new charcoal gray T-shirt in return.

First Alert Meteorologist and St. Jude Champion Chris Vickers helped kick off the local efforts at WKXR on Thursday with Program Director Bill Michaels at the Toledo's Classic Rock 94.5 station.

"We are a classic rock station. A lot of people think guys are heartless. I want to tell you, they’re not," Michaels said. "We’ve raised a lot of money the last couple of years. And this year we’re pacing ahead of where we were last year. We’re very proud and just completely thankful to everyone who has given so far and those that are going to give.”

You can get in on the giving and get that sweet shirt in return by pledging at least $20 a month. You can do that by clicking the link here or by calling 1-800-592-3449 or by texting TOLEDO to 626262.

Join hundreds of celebrities and influencers who are part the movement for St. Jude including Ellen, Florida Georgia Line, Bon Jovi, Lady Antebellum, Ludacris, Twenty One Pilots, and many more. You may have seen the campaign online, where celebrities pose in their TSSL shirts; the hashtag has notched more than one billion social impressions in just two campaign cycles!

When you get your shirt, take a picture and use the hashtag #ThisShirtSavesLives so we can add you to our social media spotlight!

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Vickers and WXKR Program Director Bill Michaels discuss the radiothon that benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

WTOL