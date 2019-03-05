TOLEDO, Ohio — The advocacy work of WTOL Meteorologist Chris Vickers was recognized by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Thursday as he received the highest honor given out by the research hospital's field office.

Chris was given the St. Jude Champion Award by the Great Lakes Regional office.

The team at field office chose Chris for his dedication to the mission of St. Jude.

"We all agree that Chris is more than deserving of this award. He far exceeds all of the requirements," said Michael Hull of St. Jude.

For a recipient to receive this award he/she must meet the following requirements:

Be a trusted community champion who embodies the spirit of St. Jude and its founder, Toledo's own Danny Thomas

A person who gives tirelessly of themselves to further the mission of St. Jude

A trusted individual that represents the St. Jude brand with the utmost respect and care

A passion to support the mission of St. Jude by giving time and talent (a true servant leader in the community)

RELATED: Tickets to win St. Jude Dream Home - and many other prizes - coming soon!

RELATED: St Jude Dream Home continues to take shape for summer giveaway