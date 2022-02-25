A rubber duck for just 5-bucks is your chance to win cash prizes and help build an inclusive playground in Bowling Green

Wood County Plays is holding its second annual Rubber Duck Drop in April, with all funds raised going toward an inclusive playground at Carter Park.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The forecast has been a lot of snow lately, but for one day in April, it's going to be raining rubber ducks!

Wood County Plays is holding the second annual Rubber Duck Drop fundraiser to help build an inclusive playground at Carter Park in Bowling Green.

For $5, you can buy a duck for a chance to win cash prizes. Each duck will be labeled with a number, hoisted into the air and dropped onto a giant bullseye right at Carter Park.

Prizes will be awarded to the owners of the ducks that land closest to the center of the bullseye. The closest wins a prize of $500, the second closest wins $250 and third closest gets $100. You can get your ducks in a row by donating at the Wood County Plays 2nd Annual Rubber Duck Drop website from now until April 16.

Wood County Plays believes kids of all abilities should be able to play together safely. WTOL 11 Meteorologist Ryan Wichman serves as president of Wood County Plays and saw the need for inclusive playgrounds firsthand, motivated by his son Grant's difficulty maneuvering his walker at other playgrounds.

Seeing Grant's frustration over being unable to play together with other kids without needing assistance inspired Wichman to found Wood County Plays and work toward building the first inclusive playground in Perrysburg. Working with a team including other parents whose children also experienced difficulties with existing playgrounds, and with the help of community donations of over $800,000, the Perrysburg Inclusive Playground became a reality.

The playground opened last summer at Rotary Park.

Wichman will serve as host for the Rubber Duck Drop at Carter Park on April 23 at 9 a.m.

You don't need to be present to win and the event will be streamed live on the Wood County Plays Facebook page.

You don’t have your ducks yet??? What are you waiting for, they are going fast! Get your five-buck-duck and have a... Posted by Meteorologist Ryan Wichman on Friday, February 25, 2022