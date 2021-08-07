Ground broken on inclusive playground in Fremont

The Kiwanis Club of Fremont wants to make sure no child is left without a safe place to play.

The Kiwanis Club of Fremont broke ground on a new inclusive playground at Rodger Young Park.

Club members raised about $600,000 for the project with the hope of allowing children of all abilities to come together and play.

"Giving that part of our community a place they can be welcome and play, this will be fun for everybody," said Tom Bowlus of Kiwanis Club of Fremont. "We want to embrace everyone in our community."

The group hopes to have the playground open for everyone come September.