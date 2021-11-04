LCCS seeking input from community on new all-inclusive playground

The goal is to have an inviting space for kids of all abilities and a place for families to interact with kids in positive ways

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Children's Services needs your help with their new inclusive play area.

The organization is holding a design day with three different sessions to get input on what should go into their new accessible playground.

The goal is to have an inviting space for kids of all abilities and a place for families to interact with kids in positive ways

"This is going to be significantly different from a community playground in that the centerpiece of this is parent-child interaction. This outdoor playground will be located in what's known as our family visit section and that's where birth parents come and see their kids that are staying with relative or foster families to maintain those vital ties as they work toward re-unification" Kevin Milliken with LCCS said.

Milliken says they have some preliminary designs right now but they want to hear from everyone before they come up with a final design.

A Community Design Day is planned to gather feedback from three important groups: community partners/stakeholders, LCCS staff, and parents/caregivers. The nonprofit Toledo Design Collective is leading the input sessions.