Inclusive playground proposed for Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin

The $700,000 project would be fully funded with portions of Tiffin's American Rescue Plan Act funds and replace the current 20-year-old playground.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Another inclusive playground is coming to northwest Ohio, this time in the city of Tiffin.

It's been a plan in the works for about 4 years in Tiffin and was proposed to city council earlier this week.

The project would replace the nearly 20-year-old playground at Hedges-Boyer Park with a brand new, state-of-the-art, all-inclusive playground.

City leaders were happy to learn that the entire $700,000 project would be completely funded using grant dollars through the Federal American Recovery Plan Act.

"It's literally our tax dollars coming back to us in Tiffin, Ohio," Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz said. "We're able to do something now that everyone in the community can enjoy and have fun. And for generations, kids will be talking about it as they grow up."

The legislation for the project is currently being written and is expected to be approved this April.

Once complete, the new playground will feature six slides, expression swings, a zip line, jungle gym, and shaded benches and tables, and will be the largest playground in Tiffin city history.

And entirely accessible to visitors of any physical ability.

"Over the years, studies have shown the interaction piece between neighbors, friends, community is very important in helping individuals grow and mature. So, we knew that was what we needed to do for this town," said Bryce Cuhn, Tiffin Parks Director.

"This park will allow grandparents as well to access the playground equipment in a safe manner," Montz said, "versus the older style that you have in various playgrounds that grandparents can't access, that those with special needs cannot access. And we desire to be inclusive of everyone here in Tiffin."

The project would also renovate the existing park restrooms to be ADA compliant.

The current playground equipment at Hedges-Boyer Park is going to be removed in late July-early August and repurposed where possible at other Tiffin area parks.

The new inclusive playground hopefully will be completed and dedicated in late September.