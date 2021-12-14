Neighborhood Properties, Inc. providing resources to Toledo families in need

Along with a Chromebook, families in the Fresh Start and Family Expansion will have access to a virtual tutor, facilitated writing programs and help with school.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The past two years have been difficult for many, and the people with Neighborhood Properties, Inc. (NPI) have stepped up to help.

With the renewal of grants, along with "season of giving" donations, NPI was able to provide Chromebooks to each family in the Fresh Start and Family Expansion building this year.

With each Chromebook comes a virtual tutor, facilitated writing programs, art activities and help with any school-related work.

Mothers will be provided financial literacy opportunities and success over poverty programming.

NPI has also equipped the buildings with community WiFi, so there would be one less barrier to growth and learning.

The non-profit has partnered with the Toledo Northwest Ohio Foodbank. Through that partnership, they renovated unused space and turned it into a full-service food pantry dedicated to their residents in the community.

NPI leadership plans to have three more pantries in the next year.