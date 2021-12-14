Children with Medical Handicaps program helps carry financial burden for Wood County families

The Ohio Department of Health offers the program as a connection to services and financial assistance to families in need.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Wood County program is helping families afford health care to meet their child's needs.

Families can work with Children with Medical Handicaps to find health care providers and financial help when their child becomes sick.

Children with eligible conditions can receive help in a few different ways, depending on their needs.

The diagnostic program helps families rule out which sickness their child may have by connecting them with approved providers that can diagnose a disease or disorder.

CMH can also help with their treatment program which gives yearly treatment to children with an eligible condition and services can be renewed if the child remains eligible.

And the Service Coordination Program helps families find the providers they need and coordinates those doctors and medical health professionals accordingly.

The CMH program is headed by Jackie Mears at the Wood County Health Department. For a referral to start the enrollment process, call 419-352-8402.