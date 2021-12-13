Little pageant winners make big donation of toys to children's hospital

Little Miss Ohio and Little Miss Buckeye State collected more than 700 toys for kids at Mercy Children's Hospital in Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — We often use the phrase "like a kid on Christmas" to describe our excitement for something. But for some kids, instead of running to the Christmas tree to see all the presents, they're in the hospital.

However, some are putting other kids ahead of themselves this holiday season.

Addison King and Kallie Lewis, both 8-years-old, have been busy this holiday season. "We're delivering toys to the hospital so kids that are here on Christmas can have toys," Addison explained.

Service work is part of the job for Little Miss Ohio and Little Miss Buckeye State and these girls have made the best of their extended reign.

Due to the pandemic, they've held their titles an additional year.

"Last year we reached out to Jen and Addie to see if they wanted to do a toy drive," said Heidi Strickland, Kallie's mom.

And boy, did they ever.

The girls collected over 600 toys for Mercy Children's Hospital last year, which is a pretty important place for Kallie. You see, she has Down syndrome and some health complications, which makes her a frequent patient there.

"So it's just a way to give back to the hospital that's given to her life since she was born," Strickland said.

After the first year's success, why not try it again?

The girls can be pretty persuasive, setting up drop boxes all over town and collecting cash donations, which they knew exactly how to use.

"They had so much fun shopping for toys that they'd want but they didn't even care that they were giving them away," said Jennifer King, Addison's mom.

This time around, the girls donated more than 700 toys. The staff at Mercy Children's Hospital couldn't be more excited to help them wheel them all inside.

"Our kids are inner-city kids and most of them may not be getting a gift," Registered Nurse Holly Troutman said. "This may be the only gift that they receive."

Plus, the pretty packages to unwrap make being in the hospital just a bit less scary.