Fulton County Humane Society officials have "no words" after anonymous donation of building

The building, located on County Road F in Archbold, is double the size of their current building.

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Tis the season of giving and one local animal shelter received quite the gift.

The Fulton County Humane Society needed to quickly find a new home by the end of this month. But with no clue where it would go, the nonprofit got an early Christmas miracle.

Loving dogs and plenty of cuddly kittens fill the Fulton County Humane Society right now. The shelter found out late last month that they needed to leave their current home by the end of the year per the owner of the building.

But this week with nowhere to go, shelter manager Stephanie Moore says an anonymous donor came forward and donated an entire building.

"I didn't believe it," said Moore. "I thought they had misspoken actually but once Denise had verified the information, we were just screaming."

The Wauseon shelter has been on County Road J for the past four years. But, this new 10,000 square foot buidling in Archbold on County Road F is double the size, which Moore says will allow for some much-needed upgrades.

"We are looking at being able to have the quarantine rooms [for the cats] and to be able to have a community room," said Moore. "We want so much for this to be part of the community but also for the community."

Moore says they want to expand the shelter's presence with programs for the schools, local veterans and seniors.

It seemed like the clock was counting down on these furry friends, but the perfect gift came right on time for the holiday season.

The group must move in by the end of the month and will need all the help it can get to renovate the new space, everyone from volunteers to help clean and organize, to skilled trade workers and laborers to help with carpeting, plumbing, heating and more.

"It makes us so appreciative," said Moore. "Words lack how we feel. You can't put into the words the gratitude that we have toward the donors."

Moore and the shelter workers say they're beyond grateful to the community for all the support this week and are excited for this new beginning.

If you would like to help or volunteer, message the group on Facebook at Fulton County Humane Society or call 419-349-3841.