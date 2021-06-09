Ottawa County deputy Marc Nye spotted the frightened fawn and helped it cross the road safely toward its mother.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Bodycam video from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office shows a deputy helping a stranded, scared fawn cross a busy road.

The sheriff's office says Deputy Marc Nye happened to come across the baby deer and stopped. He found the young animal frightened, lying on the side of State Road near Gill Road in Port Clinton on the morning of June 1.

The deputy stops his cruiser, turns on his light and jumps into action.

You can hear deputy Nye say, "C'mon baby, get out of the road. Come follow momma," before he asks the animal permission to gently pick it up.

Nye carries it to the other side of the road, where the fawn's mother had previously run.