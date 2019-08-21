BRYAN, Ohio — There's a GoFundMe campaign set to help the wife of Pvt. Brandon Kreischer, who was killed in action while deployed in Afghanistan.

T.he campaign description says that because of unforeseen circumstances, Kreischer's life insurance policy wasn't changed over to Grace Kreischer, who 19 years old is pregnant.

"Brandon had just turned 20. grace is 19. They had been married just six months and when he deployed, he did not change his beneficiary on his paperwork. So, his SGLA, his life insurance did not go to her and his casualty pay did not go to her and she's really struggling right now," Grace Kreischer's godmother Jan Burgard Moore told WTOL Tuesday.

Before Kreischer was deployed, husband and wife had a going away party combined with a gender reveal in July. That was when they told friends and family they were expecting a boy named Callum due Dec. 26.

Grace is no stranger to loss in her life.When she was two years old, her mother was killed by her father, who then took his own life. At that time, her sister was 15 and her brother was seven.

Later in life, her high school sweetheart, Trey ,came to her home and died by suicide in the nearby field.

Grace was living off-base in North Carolina when Brandon died and has since moved back to northwest Ohio, where the community has rallied together and made efforts to take care of her for the time being.

The campaign aims to help Grace find a home of her own while she can grieve in privacy and start a nursery.

You can donate and learn more by clicking here.

If you or a loved one is grieving, you can visit Good Grief of Northwest Ohio and learn more about how to find support.

