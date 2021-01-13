National Museum of the Great Lakes offering free admissions over MLK weekend

The museum is opening its doors to the community with free admissions from Saturday to Monday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The National Museum of the Great Lakes is opening its doors with free admissions over Martin Luther King weekend as a way to thanks the community for its support.

The initiative, which the museum is calling "Community Appreciation Days," will start Saturday, Jan. 16 and continue through Monday, Jan. 18.

Museum-only admission to-member visitors would typically be $10 for adults and $8 for children.

To ensure the health and safety of its guests, the museum requires masks at all times and has a limited attendance capacity. Although not required, timed, pre-purchased entry tickets are strongly encouraged and can be reserved online at nmgl.org.

“We wanted to thank our community, and what a better way to do that than to share our mission with all,” the museum’s Senior Director of Institutional Advancement KateFineske said. “The past year has seen struggles like no other for so many. Yet our community rallied to ensure our museum continued to keep Great Lakes history afloat for generations to come with their generous donations, membership renewals, museum store purchases, online interactions, and continued visitation.

For those community members unable to join in these Community Appreciation Days, the museum encourages them to visit their History From Home landing page atnmgl.org/virtual-content which includes FREE interactive virtual tours of the museum and museum ships, videos, Great Lakes history articles and tons of other at-home activities and maritime education for all ages.