Toledo Museum of Art opening on special hours for MLK Day

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Museum of Art is opening its doors to the community with special hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to provide visitors a place for respite and reflection on the civil rights leader's legacy.

General admissions to the museum are always free, but thanks to generous support from the Greater Toledo Community Foundation, parking will be free as well as admission to two special exhibitions: Radical Tradition: American Quilts and Social Change and PICTURE ID: Contemporary African American Works on Paper.

Radical Traditionbrings historical and contemporary works together in critical dialogue to consider how quilts have been used to voice opinions, raise awareness, and enact social reform in the U.S. from the mid-nineteenth century to the present. PICTURE ID, which catalogs artists’ responses to the cultural debates prevalent during the 1980s and 1990s, was originally scheduled to close on Jan. 17 and will be extended an additional day as part of the holiday observation.

The museum is also providing free art kits for guests to create a community art project from home. Participants are encouraged to complete the project at home, then share their work on social media with the hashtag #PeaceOfArt.