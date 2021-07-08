Jeepers, let's get ready to rumble: Jeep Fest 2022 is set for August

The popular event celebrating the iconic Glass City creation rumbles back to the streets of downtown Toledo the weekend of Aug. 12, 2022.

It's one of the biggest events for Jeepers in the United States. Get your calendars ready because Toledo Jeep Fest returns for its fifth year in 2022.

Event planners tease "bigger and better entertainment" for the weekend of Aug. 12, 2022, right here in the city of Toledo, HOME of the Jeep.

A formal announcement regarding the best grille in the business will appropriately take place Thursday, during a volunteer appreciation barbecue honoring over 100 volunteers that make the event a success.

The celebration of Jeep's 80th anniversary in 2021 drew more than 65,000 attendees from over 37 states, Canada, the District of Columbia and Mexico. The All-Jeep Parade included over 1,300 Jeeps rolling through the streets of downtown Toledo.

A kickoff concert featuring country stars Josh Turner and Lauren Alaina brought more than 6,500 people to Promenade Park, tied into ProMedica's Summer Concert Series.

Toledo Jeep Fest took a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and saw slightly higher attendance numbers in 2019 than 2021, but planners have a lot in store for 2022.

JEEP HISTORY

Jeeps have been rolling off the assembly lines in Toledo for decades, by the millions, in many shapes, and styles, and sizes. But one thing that is constant is the rugged, iconic American image.

That's been its legacy for over 80 years, since it debuted as a steel soldier in 1941. This Toledo-born vehicle designed for World War II was a mixture of ideas and ingenuity between Ford, Bantam Motor Company and Willys-Overland.

The Bantam design was favored heavily, but with concerns that Bantam Co. couldn't handle the orders for so many, the War Department gave the prize to Toledo's Willys plant.

There was no stopping the Jeep, and over the next eight decades, Toledo workers would continue to create one of the greatest automobile brands ever produced.

"Because the rumor is going around that Jeep is here to stay," according to the prognostication of that 1940s newsreel.