Toledo Jeep Fest returns the weekend of Aug. 6 to celebrate Jeep's 80th anniversary

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's back! Toledo Jeep Fest will return during the weekend of Aug. 6, on track to welcome Jeep enthusiasts to the city of Toledo – HOME of the Jeep – once again, organizers announced Wednesday.

While the event took a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers say they are optimistic that an 80th celebration can be done safely late this summer, with the majority of Jeep Fest activity happening outdoors.

The All-Jeep Parade will take place on Saturday, August 7.

Registration is now open to the public and the first 300 registrants will be registered to win a set of tires from BFGoodrich.

Early registrations include a free Toledo Jeep Fest Participant T-Shirt and are priced at $55 per Jeep from now until July 6 or until spots are sold out. Registration for the parade will close on Sunday, Aug. 1 at 11:55 p.m.

"The Jeep brand is celebrating eight decades of capability, innovation and an underlying sense of adventure this year, and Toledo Jeep Fest will provide a fitting and proud backdrop for 80th anniversary activities," Jeep Fest organizers said.

Dana Incorporated and ProMedica will return as presenting sponsors of the fourth Toledo Jeep Fest. As part of the sponsorship, Dana will have a large semi-trailer on display at the festival in August showcasing Dana products.

2019 JEEP FEST FACTS

Jeepers from 32 states, Washington DC, Canada, Czech Republic attended

More than 70,000 came to the festival

More than 1,400 Jeeps were part of the 20-block all-Jeep festival and show

More than 100 local and national vendors took part

During the entire weekend in 2019, Toledo officials said that more than 100,000 people traveled downtown to take part in various activities.

JEEP HISTORY

In 1941, Willys-Overland won a significant United States military contract to design the Willys MB, a four-wheel drive utility vehicle that was manufactured throughout World War II.

Today, Toledo is the only place in the world making the iconic Jeep Wrangler. Fiat Chrysler Automobile’s Toledo Assembly Complex is one of the region’s largest and most modern manufacturing plants.