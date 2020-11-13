Imagination Station to reopen alongside new KeyBank Discovery Theater Nov. 20

In an effort to maintain safety as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a number of new guidelines have been put into place.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders with the Imagination Station cut the ribbon Friday to the new Key Bank Theater before announcing the science center's reopening date, which is set for Nov. 20.

In an effort to keep people safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a number of new guidelines will be put into place, some of which include:

The use of face masks/coverings at all times

Temperature checks for all visitors and team members

Hand sanitizing stations

Social distancing practices

Comprehensive and consistent cleaning of high touch surfaces, spaces and exhibits

Temporary closure of some experiences where social distancing isn't possible

Reduced hours of operation to allow time for deep cleaning and private group rentals

The science center has been closed since March but has still fostered engagement through daily, live science demonstrations on Facebook and free virtual workshops.

“Our world has changed but our mission has not. We are excited to deliver in-person science education in a safe and careful way to our community once again,” Lori Hauser, CEO of Imagination Station said. “We worked hard during our closure to not only complete construction, but also to reimagine programs to meet the changing needs of our community. By creating new, virtual programs we were able to be a resource for students, parents and educators during an uncertain time.”

Right along with the reopening of the science center comes to the grand opening of the KeyBank Discovery Theater.

The 58-foot screen offers an immersive experience for movie-goers and the technology behind it allows for film flexibility like 3D, live streams and more.

"Journey to Space" and "Hidden Pacific" will be the theater's inaugural films and will feature multiple per year, spanning a variety of categories like science adventure, art, wildlife, nature, sports and geography. The goal is to provide more access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education by offering access to STEM-specific films.

"This is a project-based location. Everything here is hands-on, kits that are involved and support the students. And it gets parents involved in it just as well, to really help with education at home," said Toledo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant.

Visitors may also notice a revamped concourse, a new location for the Science2Go gift shop and a new Barry Bagel’s location included in the 8,200-square foot addition.

You can celebrate the center's reopening next weekend on the following dates and times:

Friday, Nov. 20: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22: 12 - 5 p.m.