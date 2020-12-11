11 must-do weekend activities in and around Toledo | Go 419: Nov. 12

From bows and arrows to bold new brews, there are so many ways to get out and go around the 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — That fall-feeling is back this weekend, and there are so many ways to celebrate the season in the 419. From a brand new beer to bows and arrows, this weekend is packed with socially-distanced activities to enjoy with friends.

So, to help you get a jump start on your plans, here is a look at this week's Go 419 Weekend Rundown.

THURSDAY

FALL STRING ART CLASS | MANHATTAN'S PUB 'N CHEER | 6 P.M.

Spruce up your home decor and get a little artsy while you're at it!

Wine and Canvas Toledo is holding a fall string art class at Manhattan's in the city's downtown.

For $45 per person, you'll get all the materials you'll need to create this seasonal masterpiece, including a 10x10 pallet piece so you can pop it right up on your wall.

Manhattan's Pub 'n Cheer is located at 1516 Adams St. in downtown Toledo.

For more information, click here.

FITNESS NIGHT HIKE | PROVIDENCE METROPARK | 6:30 P.M. - 1 A.M.

See a different side of nature with a nighttime hike in Providence Metropark!

Take a moonlit hike along the Maumee River and get your exercise in while making the occasional nature stop.

The walk will feature the park's new Listen Talk System - a new way to help you hear staff well, even while socially distanced.

COVID-19 health and safety guidelines must be followed, although mask breaks will be allowed when appropriate.

The program runs rain or shine and a reservation is required for the free excursion.

To make a reservation online, click here. If you prefer to reserve your spot by phone, call 419-407-9701 during normal business hours.

Providence Metropark is located at 13801 S River Rd., Grand Rapids, OH.

THINK TANK WORKSHOPS: FRANKENPLUSH | IMAGINATION STATION | VARIOUS TIMES

What do you get when you mix spooky, science and stuffed animals? Find out at the Imagination Station Thursday!

Become Dr. Frankenstein as you resurrect a new stuffed animal from the parts of others. In this particular workshop, you can learn about the science of magnets, develop some serious sewing skills and make your own FrankPlush creation to take home with you.

The science center is still closed to visitors, but these limited-capacity workshops are designed to let you dig into science while social distancing. The Imagination Station provides plenty of spacing and individual sets of supplies and tools in these hands-on 90-minute sessions.

In-person workshops will be capped at five visitors and five chaperones. For members, each workshop costs $20. For non-members, they cost $25.

Times for this Thursday include:

10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

1 - 2:30 p.m.

4 - 5:30 p.m.

To reserve your tickets, click here.

The Imagination Station is located at 1 Discovery Way in downtown Toledo.

SOME COFFEE WITH THAT WINE? | MYLA MARCUS WINERY | 7 - 9 P.M.

Coffee and wine?! OK, sign us up.

There are so many similarities between what you curl up with a glass of in the morning and in the evening.

Go to Bowling Green's Myla Marcus Winery Thursday for a night filled with coffee and wine and learn why you may be tasting similar notes in each.

Plus, you'll be serenaded by the musical stylings Flatland's own Richie Arndorfer.

Tickets are available in singles for $15 or doubles for $22 with only 20 seats available. You can buy them in-person at Flatlands Coffee or Myla Marcus or online by clicking here.

Flatlands Coffee is located at 138 N. Main St. and Myla Marcus Winery is at 133 Main St., both in Bowling Green.

FRIDAY

HOLIDAY STREETSCAPE LIGHTING | DOWNTOWN TECUMSEH | 7 P.M.

We know, we haven't even hit Thanksgiving yet, but it's never too early to start celebrating| those winter holidays, right?

Downtown Tecumseh is hosting its annual streetscape lighting this Friday.

At 7 p.m. the streets will be fully of cheer as they turn the switch on holiday lights.

Many of the shops downtown will be open for late-night shopping until 8 p.m. - although hours may vary by merchant.

And, if you'd rather stay snug at home but still want to see the display, the event will be hosted live on Facebook for everyone to take part in.

For more information on the event, click here.

YOGAJA FREE CLASSES | YOGAJA YOGA | VARIOUS TIMES

It is open house weekend at Yogaja Yoga, which means you can score some free classes.

Whether you want to learn in-person or try out a class at home, you have options stretching throughout the whole weekend - see what we did there? Plus, more raffles specials and giveaways are planned, so look out for those!

Space is limited to 10 students per class. You can sign up through the Yogaja App. For Apple, click here. For Google Play, click here. You can also get your tickets online here.

Yogaja Yoga is located at Cricket West 3145 West Central Ave., Toledo.

BINGO | THE DISTILLERY | 6 - 9 P.M.

Bingo and beer: what more could you want on your weekend?

The Distillery hosts bingo every Tuesday and Friday. It lasts three hours, so lucky for you there's food and beer so you can refuel.

Strict social distancing will be enforced.

For more information, click here.

The Distillery is located at 4311 Heatherdowns, Blvd. in Toledo.

GALES OF NOVEMBER CAN RELEASE | EARNEST BREW WORKS | 2 P.M.

This weekend, Earnest Brew Works is releasing a new blackberry sour called Gales of November in commemoration of the 29 lives lost as the Edmund Fitzgerald sank 45 years ago.

To give it a try, head over to the Earnest Brew works taproom this Saturday at 2 p.m. The fruity beer comes in packs of four, 16-ounce cans with a limit of two packs per customer.

For more information, click here.

Earnest Brew Works is located at 4342 S Detroit Ave. in Toledo.

ORNAMENT PAINTING | SUNSHINE STUDIOS | 11 A.M. - 12:30 P.M.

Get those creative juices flowing as you start your early prep for the holidays!

Paint up to five of your very own ornaments in whatever style you choose. There are a number of styles and shapes to choose from!

The class costs $15. For more information, click here.

Sunshine Studios is located at 305 Conant St. in Maumee.

SUNDAY

ARCHERY AND FIRESIDE S'MORES | WESTWINDS METROPARK | 1:30 - 3 P.M.

Hang out by the fire, have some s’mores and take a shot at some archery while you’re at it.

This Sunday, head out to Westwinds Metropark at 1 p.m. A cozy bonfire will greet you and if its your first time, staff will guide you through the ins and outs of bows and arrows.

The program runs rain or shine so dress for the weather, wear appropriate footwear (no flip flops) and don’t forget your mask!

It costs just $4 to attend and reservations are required. Click here to claim your spot.

Westwinds Metropark is located at 9918 Geiser Rd. in Holland.

FOOD TRUCK RALL: THANKSGIVING EDITION | SYLVANIA FIRST UMC | 1 - 5 P.M.

Join the Sylvania First UMC on another Food Truck Rally this Sunday. This time, they are collecting goodies for Thanksgiving baskets.

Featured food trucks are:

Saucy Slamwich

Frankly Plant Based Kitchen

Rosie's Rolling Chef

Kona Ice

Deet's BBQ

PM Frosted Fantasies

Participants are asked to consider donating all or one, or really any amount of the following items, which come together to complete a full basket:

For more information on the drive and how you can get involved, click here.

Sylvania First UMC is located at 7000 Erie St. in Sylvania.