Solve a murder mystery Saturday night at Imagination Station

You can play an active role in a whodunit mystery during Imagination Station's Science After Dark fundraising event.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — When you go to Imagination Station, you're expecting a fun, educational experience.

But have you ever wanted to go and solve.... a murder?

For the next Science After Dark fundraiser for the Imagination Station this Saturday, visitors will have a chance to solve a murder mystery.

The Murder Mystery Co. will be in town host a Whodunnit event, an interactive night of drinks and laughs, all while finding clues, solving puzzles and eventually revealing the culprit.

"So, it's going to start right when you walk in the door, it's really immersive. It's going to really give people a chance to get involved and have fun to use their imagination and to enjoy themselves," said Amy Mohr, senior information officer for the Imagination Station

Tickets are $45 for members presale, and $50 for non-members.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door on Saturday.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in their 1940s Hollywood best.

Science After Dark events not only raise funding for the science non-profit, but also help showcase what the science center has to offer people of all ages.

"Yes, we have a lot of families that come in here, and we have a lot of activities geared toward kids. But truly Science is all around us, and learning is all around us. So we want to give everybody that opportunity to come and experience that and to come and have fun," Mohr said.

The Science After Dark Whodunnit Mystery Theater begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.

More on WTOL: