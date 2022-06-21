Checking out cool science on the hottest day in a decade

Tuesday was the hottest day in Toledo since 2012. Some parents chose to mix fun, air conditioning and education together by heading to Imagination Station.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Oh Tuesday, Toledo tied its record high for the day of 100 degrees, a temperature we haven't seen since 2012.

While staying inside, swimming or splash pads are great ways to cool off, some parents chose to mix fun, air conditioning and education together.

Families, like the Gores, decided to go to the Imagination Station in downtown Toledo.

Brother and sister duo, Ewen and Eva, were originally going to the Toledo Zoo, but plans changed--for the better, it seemed.

"This place is one of the coolest science museums that I have ever been to," Eva said.

"I really liked the arts and crafts room and I really liked the bicycle on the string," Ewen said, holding his handcrafted boat. He also enjoyed the Mind Zone.

As the WTOL 11 Weather team predicted, June 21, 2022, was the hottest day in a decade and tied a record.

But, just how hot is it?

Imagination Station Extreme Scientist, Jeff Lovewell, demonstrated how it's hot enough to almost cook an egg in your car.

Lovewell also demonstrated the clear importance of sunscreen by spraying containers with different grades of SPF with UV-sensitive beads.

It seemed that many parents' reason for hitting Imagination Station versus heading outside was simple.

Mother Alison Rhodes wanted "air conditioning," while her son Parker chose the race cars.

Plus, on hot days, learning how to make a sweet treat, versus buying one, is fun on many levels.

"If we can kind of incorporate some fun into the science so that people are still learning, the kids are still talking, they're still thinking about science. And they're doing it while they're eating delicious ice cream. I think that's the best way to do it," Lovewell said.

The Imagination Station's ability to keep kids academically engaged while keeping them cool is a win for everyone.

Rhoades' niece Adelyn Long said she's been having fun with her cousins for hours and is happy to be inside.

"What did you learn?" Allison Rhoades said.

"Like how much oil you should have on a daily basis, and sugar and salt," Adelyn said.