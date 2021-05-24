Toledo's hidden gems | Artwork hidden in plain sight

There are so many murals, mosaics and statues splattered throughout the Glass City. So, here is your guide to some of Toledo's most stunning "hidden gems."

Oftentimes when a city is "revitalized," the parts of it that make it unique are washed away, replaced by clean-cut uniformity — but that isn't the case in Toledo.

Nathan Mattimoe, the Art Commission's Director of Art In Public Places, said that's all by design.

"With the increased development, downtown specifically, art is becoming a part of that as it grows," he explained.

Mattimoe said that he believes people are starting to see the value that these street-side masterpieces bring to not only the projects they're tied to, but the community as a whole.

"It’s grown quite a bit. A lot of folks are really seeing the importance of art and incorporating art into their, either their construction or their development to create that human interest, humanized experience as they use their facilities," he said. "It creates landmarks, it creates identity for a space it, establishes biography for a space.”

But, the commission isn't just slapping up pieces of art willy nilly, Mattimoe said his team is being very strategic about what they do. They are partnering with different groups and organizations throughout the Glass City, with even more projects up their sleeves and no plans to slow down anytime soon.