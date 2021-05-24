Toledo's hidden gems | Artwork hidden in plain sight
There are so many murals, mosaics and statues splattered throughout the Glass City. So, here is your guide to some of Toledo's most stunning "hidden gems."
Oftentimes when a city is "revitalized," the parts of it that make it unique are washed away, replaced by clean-cut uniformity — but that isn't the case in Toledo.
Nathan Mattimoe, the Art Commission's Director of Art In Public Places, said that's all by design.
"With the increased development, downtown specifically, art is becoming a part of that as it grows," he explained.
Mattimoe said that he believes people are starting to see the value that these street-side masterpieces bring to not only the projects they're tied to, but the community as a whole.
"It’s grown quite a bit. A lot of folks are really seeing the importance of art and incorporating art into their, either their construction or their development to create that human interest, humanized experience as they use their facilities," he said. "It creates landmarks, it creates identity for a space it, establishes biography for a space.”
But, the commission isn't just slapping up pieces of art willy nilly, Mattimoe said his team is being very strategic about what they do. They are partnering with different groups and organizations throughout the Glass City, with even more projects up their sleeves and no plans to slow down anytime soon.
There are already so many murals, mosaics and statues splattered throughout the Glass City. So, here is your guide to some of Toledo's most stunning "hidden gems."
"Upside Down Toledo" Concourse Mural: Created by: Timothy Robert Smith (Los Angeles, California)
“Upside Down Toledo” is tucked away in the concourse tunnel leading into One SeaGate. It was created just last year, by LA's Timothy Robert Smith - a painter, muralist and multimedia artist, who likes to combine realism with cinematic design.
His work melds together different perspectives into one kaleidoscopic view, exploring variations of time and space.
Smith’s mural “Upside Down Toledo” captures scenes from downtown and shifting your viewpoint, making you feel like you are looking up and out from inside of a globe.
"On the Wings" Concourse Mural: Ken Dushane (Toledo, Ohio)
Hidden in the concourse tunnels heading into the Imagination Station is a vibrant mural, showcasing nature in neon.
The piece titled "On the Wings" was painted in 2020 by Ken Dushane, a muralist, designer, and educator living right here in the Glass City.
Ken was raised in Belleville, MI he started his art career in Detroit, MI in 2013. Now he has transplanted to Toledo where he lives with his family of seven.
Dushane’s “On the Wings” mural is an immersive scene full of large flora and butterflies native to northwest Ohio, making you feel like you shrunk down to the level of these tiny parts of nature.
"Naima Finds a Cicada" Water St. Mural: Created by: Yusuf Abdul Lateef (Toledo, Ohio)
Venturing outside the Imagination Station, you'll find even more vibrant art focusing on the beauty of Ohio nature.
"Naima Finds a Cicada" was also created in 2020, this time by Toledoan Yusuf Abdul Lateef.
Lateef is a visual and performance artist who works collaboratively to create vibrant works of public art.
He's a Young Artist at Work 1994 alumni who went on to become one of the first senior apprentices, later becoming an Artist Instructor and Artist Clinician.
Since then, Lateef finished more than 16 murals and multiple workshops which include projects for Toledo Public Schools, The Toledo Fair Housing Authority, The Toledo Museum of Art and Bowling Green State University.
"RBG" Water St. Mural: Created by: Maya Hayuk (Brooklyn, New York)
Just off behind the "Naima Finds a Cicada" mural lies a second with a similar color pattern, but by Brooklyn, New York artist Maya Hauyk.
Hayuk’s paintings and giant murals often depict otherworldly views, traditional Ukrainian crafts, airbrushed manicures, and mandalas.
She tends to weave visuas from her immediate surroundings into her abstractions, creating a mix of popular culture and advanced painting practices, all while connecting to the pursuit of a visual psychedelic experience.