Visions VR offers a fun, safe and immersive virtual reality experience

The business hosts 10 VR stations, each with a full library of over 90 video game titles.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — If you're looking for a chance to play laser tag, swim in the ocean, work at a convenience store or maybe survive a zombie apocalypse, there's one location that has it all.

Visions VR opened in the second half of 2020 in the Port Clinton Plaza shopping center.

After retiring from a career as a first responder, Kassie Anderson wanted to startup a new business idea that northwest Ohio had never seen.

What began as a proposed laser tag business quickly transformed in a virtual reality arcade.

"We went to Fort Wayne where there is a very large area that has a lot of different gaming things and we found VR and we just fell in love with it." said Anderson

Visitors can pay for blocks time, either alone or with a group.

Then the state of the art HTC Vive PRO headsets and controllers transport you into fully-immersive video game worlds.

Regardless of which of the 10 VR station you're assigned, you will still have access to their entire library of games of over 90 titles.

After every session, each headset is cleaned and then sanitized in a medical grade UV cleaner.

With the VR stations already needing to be 10-feet apart, social distancing is already built into the experience.

The intuitive nature of the games means the fun is for everybody.

"From 8 to 80. I mean, we have a chair that you can sit in so you don't have to walk around if you don't want to," said Anderson.

Visions VR can also host parties, corporate events and even full-facility rentals.

With all the VR stations connected by the same Local Area Network (LAN), you can even play multiplayer games with the other people in the room.

"You're talking through the headset with each other, you're seeing each other in the game playing the same game together. We have several multilayer games," said Anderson

Visions VR is currently operating in their winter hours of Monday through Thursday, 4-8 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 2-8 p.m.

They are planning on expanding to full operating hours sometime before Memorial Day.