OREGON, Ohio — There's a new fitness facility offering everything you need to stay healthy and in shape this summer!

The best part -- it's FREE!

On Friday, the city of Oregon's parks and recreation department opened a brand new Fitness Court that guides you through a total body workout -- at no cost.

You can find the Fitness Court at the Coontz Recreation Complex, 5330 Seaman Road.

"There are seven stations working your total body. You get to work your arms your legs your heart it basically comes with an app so it's completely free," said Sommer Vriezelaar, Oregon Parks and Recreation coordinator.

"It coaches with music to moves. It gives you your timing, so if you're a beginner, it gives you a beginner workout. If you're advanced, you can do an advanced workout."

The new court is open to everyone ages 14 and up.