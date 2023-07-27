GO 419: Retro Skate Party at Glass City Metropark Thursday evening

The Ribbon will host a throwback fundraising event for the Lucas County Children Services

TOLEDO, Ohio — How long has it been since you've hit the roller rink?

You can do just that this evening and it will help a good cause.

It's been a passion project of Cumulus radio host Eric Chase since he moved to Toledo, hosting a retro skate party for a good cause.

And Thursday evening, the ribbon at the Glass City Metropark will be taking attendees back to the glory days of roller rinks with classic skating music with a live DJ.

"Throwback music; we'll drop some 70s, then we'll go into the 90s and all over the place. If it's a great skating rink jam, it's going to get played," Chase said.

Along with being a destination for ice skating, the ribbon has been open to roller skating and scooters all summer.

And opening up the venue to help a nonprofit was a win-win for Metroparks Toledo.

"And it's helping people in the community, so this is a win for everybody. And it's the type of thing that we built this park for," said Mike Keedy, director of enterprise development for Metroparks Toledo

The event is free and you can bring your own skates or motor-less scooters. But portions of proceeds from skate rentals and food and drink purchases will be donated to Lucas County Children Services.

You are also asked to drop off items if you can; including seasonal clothing, new toys, school supplies, or no perishable food.

"If you can just give 1 percent, or half a percent of a thought to other people in our community, you can help these people out. A little bit goes a long way. If we all chip in just a little bit, everybody gets helped," Chase said

The Retro Skate Party runs tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday