East Toledoans hopeful that Glass City Metropark will continue the momentum of the area's revival

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Glass City Metropark held its grand opening for the completion of construction for Phase 2 on Friday morning.

Although the celebration ceremony was at 11:30 a.m., Metroparks Toledo administrators are keeping the party going all weekend long.

The free, non-stop fun for families is not just because of the new playgrounds and buildings, but also for what it all represents, long-time east Toledoan Cynthia Davis said.

"I feel like finally, our time is starting. I'm not gonna say, 'it's come yet;' I'm gonna say it's starting," Cynthia Davis said. "Like I said before, this is a great step. But they need to keep going with it. They got a lot of land with it and there's so much more they can do."

She's hoping the several hundred acres of land will be able to offer even more for residents and visitors.

But, for now, she's beyond proud of the progress from the Metroparks Phase 2.

Davis said she remembers the overgrown weeds, the blighted buildings and the mess the area used to be.

"I've come down here many, many, many times when it did not look like this. I really think it's a step in the right direction," Cynthia Davis said. "I hope they continue to add to it, put some more stuff in it. But, I like what I see so far."

She came to the park with her grandkids, Ariah and Jordan Davis, their friends Jake Schaffer and Ellana Burks, and her daughter-in-law Kendra Davis.

The goal was for the adults to get all the kids out of the house for some fun in the sun. What Kendra Davis didn't expect is that the larger playground encourages everyone to be a kid again.

"It feels really good. I even climbed up there and went down. It was actually quite fun," Kendra Davis said.

Jordan Davis admitted to being a little intimidated by the large playground. He said it's all fun and games until it's not.

"It's like when you're not in it. It's like not even that scary. But, like soon as you go in, it's scary," Jordan Davis said.

The park offers three playgrounds for families to choose from.

There's the large playground filled with metal slides, a rope see-saw and a couple of zip lines.

Then, the smaller wooden playground has a fireman's pole, some rope bridges, a swinging log and a spinning hammock.

Finally, the huge splash pad has a waterfall, fountains and more.

New Toledoan Amber Young said there's something here for almost everyone.

"This is probably one of the best things that's happened to Toledo. I think it's nice to have something in our backyard too," Young said.

She said she just moved to the city six months ago with her three-year-old son, Beau Geiger. Young said she couldn't be happier knowing everything is just minutes from their home.

"We've hit all three spots and we've been here for about an hour and a half. I think it's going to be a great place this summer to let him have fun and just let his energy out," Young said.

While Kendra Davis agrees with Young, she said East Toledo residents definitely still want more for their community.

"More things to do in one area. Something that's not gonna cost a whole bunch of money. it's easy and, you know, affordable for them to do. It gets the kids worn out and then it's an easy night to sleep," Kendra Davis said.

Free Weekend Activities:

Saturday, June 10

11 a.m. - Giveaways and prizes (while supplies last). Volunteers stationed throughout the park to guide visitors through their first experience at the playgrounds and other features

7 p.m. - The first skating party of the summer at The Ribbon, with music by DJ Folk. Free admission; roller skates and inline skates available to rent

Sunday, June 11