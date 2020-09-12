Free puppet performance of 'The Nutcracker' to be livestreamed by Marathon Center for the Performing Arts

The free livestream will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 13.

FINDLAY, Ohio — If your family's holiday tradition involves going out to see The Nutcracker, there's an opportunity for you to enjoy the Christmas classic from your home this weekend.

The Marathon Center for the Performing Arts in Findlay was scheduled to host a Russian dance troupe's performance of Cinderella this holiday season. But with live performances off the table due to COVID-19, they still wanted to give area families a fun holiday event.

So they have partnered with the Madcap Puppets troupe out of Cincinnati for a quirky, fun alternative.

On Sunday, Dec. 13, MCPA will livestream Madcap's kid friendly version of The Nutcracker online for free.

"We're a performing arts center and we have not been able to do much of that, especially since it's gotten cold. We did some outside stuff this summer, but now we're sort of shut down again. And, the arts are getting people through this pandemic and we want to provide that as much as possible," said Heather Clow, executive director of the MCPA.

Heather says thanks to social media and live streaming websites, the Marathon Center is able to continue finding ways to entertain their patrons during this pandemic.

"We are a non-profit organization, and we have a mission to fill whether or not we're making money on it or not. And things like Zoom or Facebook Live are allowing us to do that," said Clow.

