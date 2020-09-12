Christmas ornament celebrates 200 years of Wood County

Each ornament costs $15. They are on sale at several locations throughout the community

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Christmas ornaments celebrating the 200th anniversary of Wood County are now on sale in several locations throughout the community.

The ornaments feature the historic Wood County Courthouse, which will celebrate its own 125th anniversary in 2021.

Ornaments are available for purchase at the Wood County Museum, Wood County District Public Library, Way Public Library in Perrysburg and Beeker’s General Store in Pemberville.

Ornaments will also be sold at the Wood County Courthouse from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Dec. 16 and Dec. 23.