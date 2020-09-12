Kids can drop off their letters to Santa at the Toledo Hemp Center

There will be mailboxes at the center to get their letters to the North Pole!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Local businesses are working together to help children mail their letters to Santa this year!

There will be mailboxes at stores and businesses like the Toledo Hemp Center where kids can drop their letters off to St. Nick.

Kids will then receive a letter in the mail from the North Pole before Christmas Day.

Payton De Moe, manager of the Toledo Hemp Center, came up with this idea four years ago and says she loves seeing how happy it makes the kids.

"We get so many parents that submit photos of their kids and their letters and how excited they get. We get videos every year, so that makes me really happy," De Moe said.

Kids will need to drop their letters off by Dec. 16 to ensure a response from Santa.