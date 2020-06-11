GO 419 Takeout Takeover: Flavor meets flash at 419 Tacos

For a meal that is great for the 'gram, and your stomach, 419 Tacos seals the deal.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're looking for friendly service and Instagram-worthy meals - that taste as good as they look - 419 Tacos checks all the boxes.

The local taqueria has a large menu, and each item is prepared with care, even if you are taking it home in a box.

The authentic Mexican street tacos are overflowing with goodies. The rancheros tacos are especially delicious, filled with steak, pinto beans, nopalitos, avocado, onion, cilantro, queso fresco and piled on a handmade corn tortilla.

If you are searching for something for filling, the sopes are sure to do the trick. A mound of beans and meat sit on top of a three deep friend corn cakes with a distinctive rim holding all the fillings inside.

For families with multiple mouths to feed, meals in bulk are available. Snag platters of enchiladas, tacos, fajitas or a combination of all three, with prices ranging from $30 - $45.

419 Tacos is located at 3309 N Holland Sylvania Rd. in Toledo. The shop is open:

Monday - Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 12 - 9 p.m.