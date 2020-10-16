Savory snacks or delectable dinners: Latin Cravings Factory delivers

Crispy handheld treats, creamy desserts and meal plans for the family; Latin Cravings is a hidden gem in the 419.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three families left Venezuela and found their way to Toledo, and with them, they brought unique recipes for indulgent goodies suited for nearly everyone's tastes.

The charge was lead by chef and part-owner Milena Golob, as the group decided to bring innovative, yet approachable, Latin American cuisine to the Glass City.

The menu is small, but there are a lot of ways to customize each item.

If you are looking for a meal, the Arepas are the way to go. The delicate and thin white corn bread comes stuffed with whatever you choose. The most exciting option is the Pabellon, a combination of plantains, shredded beef, black beans and cheese.

The other options are mostly handheld treats but are filling just the same. Empanadas are always a fan-favorite; get them baked or fried depending on preference. However, for you gluten-free folks, it is best to stick with the fried option, it's made with the white corn flour as well. Plus, who doesn't love that satisfying, deep-fried crunch?

You can't walk away without trying a homemade dessert. The Tres Leches cake is a must-try, with the light and creamy whipped topping stealing the show.

If you end up falling in love, Latin Cravings has meal plans and catering.

The shop features four meal options each week, rotating every 12 weeks with delivery on Fridays and Saturdays. They come in microwave/oven-ready containers, so you can pop it into your fridge and save it until you're ready.



Latin Cravings Factory is located at 3350 Hill Ave., Door “L” in Toledo and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.