Treat yourself! So Sweet Pastries gets in the Halloween spirit with creepy confections

Put on your best costume and show up on Halloween to get a discount on your goodies.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Who says grown-ups can't trick-or-treat, too? So Sweet Lebanese and French Pastries is getting in the spooky spirit with a delightful array of Halloween-themed goodies.

Between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Oct. 31, show up to the shop in your ghoulish gear for 10% off your order.

Pastries, macarons, and even a selection of drinks will all be done up in their Halloween bests. Take, for instance, the ghostly gourmandise. Underneath the white chocolate ganache is a mound of moist white cake. Perched on top of our poltergeist's head, is a bonus Oreo macaron.

The shop's chefs also took the time to make some twists on their classics. The German chocolate has turned a vibrant green, taking on the appearance of ectoplasm. But don't worry, it tastes just as rich as the original.

There are even more creepy confections to try on All Hallows Eve, but you'll have to see them with your own eyes. And if you aren't feeling all that spooky this year, there are still a number of traditional treats to take home.

The folks over at So Sweet Pastries seem to have mastered the art of the macaron, putting forth a variety of flavors to choose from. However, each is crafted to perfection, managing to be both delicate and firm and finding the perfect balance flavors. It is a bit too easy to eat more than your fair share.