2nd Downtown Holiday Window Decorating Contest bringing joyful cheer to Findlay

9 businesses are participating in the holiday event aimed at bringing more pedestrian traffic downtown.

FINDLAY, Ohio — How many lights and holiday displays are up at your home? Is it cheerful enough for you?

Well, the city of Findlay has found a way to not only bring some holiday cheer into its downtown but to also help bring potential customers to local stores.

In its second year, the Downtown Holiday Window Decorating Contest in Findlay is helping the Flag City feel a lot like Christmas.

This year, nine businesses are participating by decorating their storefront windows with holiday decorations. The winner of some major bragging rights will be decided by folks who visit the shops and then decide which display they like best.

"So, there's typically a mayor's choice, and there's a citizen's choice. So people can vote online on the Downtown Findlay Facebook page right now, and I've shared it on the city of Findlay mayor's office page as well," Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn said.

The contest, run by Downtown Findlay, also marks the fulfillment of years of work to make downtown Findlay more pedestrian-friendly, and in turn, more small-shop friendly as well.

The hope is this contest can get more people to stop into these shops while taking in the holiday sights.

"So, it's really been a strategic move by the city to invest in our downtown area, make it safe, more pedestrian-friendly, and making an environment where people want to invest their dollars," Muryn said.