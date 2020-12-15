University of Findlay hosting free letters to Santa drive-thru event

The holiday event will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday outside Old Main.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Have you been able to get your kids out to visit Santa? If not, the University of Findlay is offering a free event happening this weekend to see the jolly old man safely.

On Sunday, the university will open its half-circle drive in front of Old Main for free letters to Santa Drive-thru event.

Cars will line up and pull through to allow any area kids to roll down their windows and say hello to Santa.

People will then be able to drop off their letters to Santa with no contact. As a bonus, the first 200 visitors will receive a free goodie bag.

The idea was the brainchild of UF assistant director of marketing and communications Amy DePuy after she was trying to find a way for her own kids to have a visit with Santa.

The free event falls in line with the university's mission of serving its community.

"The University of Findlay loves being a part of the Findlay community, we love giving back. And we wanted the community to know that we were thinking about them at this time," DePuy said. "We know it's been a challenging year for everyone, and the last thing you'd have to worry about for your kids at Christmas time is how they're going to be able to see Santa."